Detectives investigating a double stabbing where a teenage from Lancashire was arrested have issues CCTV images to try to identify a suspect.

Dorset Police received a call at 11.42pm on Friday that two people had been stabbed on Durley Chine Beach.

A 34-year-old woman from Poole died at the scene. Another 38-year-old woman also from Poole – sustained serious injuries and is still receiving treatment in hospital.

Detective Superintendent Richard Dixey, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Since this tragic incident was reported to us, we have been driving the investigation forward, collecting as much information as possible to get answers for the loved ones of the young woman who has tragically lost her life and for the surviving victim. Our thoughts remain with them.

“We are now in a position to issue CCTV images of the suspect.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area of Durley Chine beach during the night from Friday 24 May to Saturday 25 May 2024 and may have seen the person pictured or anything unusual to please come forward.

Dorset Police release image of suspect in murder and stabbing in Bournemouth

“Similarly, anyone who was in the area of Durley Roundabout, West Cliff Gardens, Durley Gardens or West Cliff Drive during that night might have vital clues that could help us. Did you see anyone acting strangely, mainly between 10pm and midnight? Do you have dashcam or CCTV footage that may assist the enquiry?

“Anyone who thinks they recognise the person in the CCTV images should contact police.

“We are of course acutely aware of the concerns this incident will have created and indeed continues to create. The impact on our communities and the protection of our public remains at the forefront of our minds.

“The enhanced police presence in the area will remain as long as is necessary and if you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to speak to an officer.”

A 17-year-old boy from the Lancashire area, who was arrested on suspicion of murder currently remains in custody.

