Mum was like a mum to everyone: Tributes to caring ex-Gazette worker Heather Rogerson
Heather Rogerson worked behind the counter at the former Lord Street office of the Gazette and the Fleetwood Weekly News, from the 1990s until the late noughties
Heather, who lived in Cleveleys, was always ready to help customers, with all manner of inquiries, and became well known in Fleetwood.
Sadly, after becoming ill with cancer, she died from a lung infection on September 30, at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, aged 71.
The mum-of-two leaves daughters, Kim Sudgen and Carly Turner, and four grandchildren - Poppy, Isla, Izzy and Luke.
Kim said: “Mum got on with people of all ages.
“She liked to look after the younger ones when she was at work, she was like everyone’s mother!
“Over the years she has kept in touch with many of the people she worked with at the Gazette, she was able to maintain many great friendships.”
Born in Oldham, Greater Manchester, Heather worked as a hairdresser before later moving to the Blackpool area in 1990
After her long spell at the Gazette, she worked at Blackpool Victoria Hospital as a care assistant for six years.
Heather's funeral will be held at Carleton Crematorium tomorrow at 1.15pm.