A Blackpool mum says her seven year old daughter - who has additional needs - injured herself at school because she was left unsupervised.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel Eaton, 36, is unhappy that Stevie-Marie was in a school office by herself long enough to hurt herself in the eye with an incense stick.

The mum says that Boundary Primary School, on the Grange Park estate, knew about her vulnerability and should not have left her alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She says the issue has now been compounded because her daughter has been suspended from the school - she claims this has happened because of her complaint.

Boundary Primary head, Helen Moyes, says no complaint has been received - and added that she could not share any information about a pupil at the school.

Ms Easton said: “My daughter was taken into the room for a treat because of her good behaviour but then she was left there.

“I was told she had been hurt and ended up having to take her to hospital, where the said she had a pinprick hole in the surface of her eye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel and Stevie-Marie Eaton | Third party

“This would not have happened if she had been properly supervised.“Yet the school refuses to take any responsibility.”

Ms Eaton says her daughter is having tests for ADHD and autism and also has dyspraxia, and often struggles in school .

But she added: “On Friday last week, two days after his incident, I was told Stevie had been suspended and I haven’t received a proper explanation from the school.

“She is only seven years old and obviously I am not happy about this.”

The school did not wish to comment further.