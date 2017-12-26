Mum and daughter chop hair for charity

Fundraising was just a snip for this mother and daughter.

Kristy and six-year-old Molly Emsley, of South Shore, had 18 inches chopped off their hair, to help bring a smile to the faces of children with cancer.

The pair donated their hair to the charity The Little Princess Trust – which supplies real hair wigs for children and young adults who have lost their hair due to treatment for cancer or other illness.

They have also raised nearly £1,500 for the cause – through a justgiving online donation page and a coffee morning on the day of their big chop.

They had their hair cut into neat short bob styles, at Halo Hair, on Moorland Road, St Annes.

The money they raised will be used by the charity towards the production of wigs.

Kristy, a teacher, said: “The big haircut went great, we raised around £175 just on the day itself.

“Molly was a bit unsure at first on the day, but was fine in the end.

“It meant we raised nearly £1,500 altogether, both online and with sponsorship, and people are still donating.

“We were really pleased with how it went and touched by how generous people were.

“Debbie at Halo Hair in St Annes was kind enough to run this event with us and there was tea, coffee and homemade cake available at the salon, for a small donation on the day.”

Molly, a pupil at Our Lady Of The Assumption Primary School, had decided she wanted to join her mum in the fundraising efforts, because she wanted to help other youngsters.

Kristy said: “It was after I told Molly about my plan to get my hair cut and donate it, she said she wanted to do it too.

“She has a lovely caring nature. She said ‘some children who are poorly don’t have hair, do they mummy, so they can have mine.’

“Earlier in the year, we had to take Molly to hospital and there was a little girl there who was having treatment for cancer. Molly was asking about her and why she had no hair.

“So I think she remembered that when I talked about having my hair cut off. My husband Jason and I are very proud of her.”