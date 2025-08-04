Multiple young people have been rescued from the sea over the past three days after being swept under Blackpool’s piers during high tide.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The most recent incident occurred at around 4.15pm on Saturday when Blackpool RNLI volunteers were paged to a report of a young person in difficulty beneath North Pier.

Officers from Blackpool Council’s Beach Patrol entered the water, secured the casualty and brought them safely to shore where they were treated by the North West Ambulance Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Multiple young people have been rescued from the sea over the past three days after being swept under Blackpool’s piers | Contributed

A D-class lifeboat, which had been readied for launch, was stood down once the casualty was confirmed safe.

This was the third incident in three days, each involving young people being swept into danger beneath Blackpool’s piers during rising tides.

The first incident took place on Thursday at 2.16pm when multiple youths were reported in distress under Central Pier.

Beach Patrol officers again entered the sea and secured the casualties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the lifeboat was being prepared for launch, RNLI volunteer crew also responded on foot and assisted with the recovery and immediate care of those rescued.

A second call-out came later that evening at 6.48pm, again under Central Pier, involving concern for another young person in the water.

A D-class lifeboat was prepared but was not launched after it was confirmed the casualty had made it safely to shore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The individual was then supported by Blackpool Police and the North West Ambulance Service.

The RNLI has since issued a warning to parents, guardians and beach visitors about the risks posed by rising tides and swirling currents around the piers.

“The sea currents are often stronger than expected, especially under the piers with a high tide swirling around,” a spokesperson for RNLI Blackpool said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please be aware of your surroundings, watch your children and stay well away from the piers areas and stanchions.

“Conditions can quite easily change.”

Anyone who sees someone in difficulty is urged to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard immediately.