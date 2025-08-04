Multiple young people rescued from sea after being swept under Blackpool’s piers during high tide
The most recent incident occurred at around 4.15pm on Saturday when Blackpool RNLI volunteers were paged to a report of a young person in difficulty beneath North Pier.
Officers from Blackpool Council’s Beach Patrol entered the water, secured the casualty and brought them safely to shore where they were treated by the North West Ambulance Service.
A D-class lifeboat, which had been readied for launch, was stood down once the casualty was confirmed safe.
This was the third incident in three days, each involving young people being swept into danger beneath Blackpool’s piers during rising tides.
The first incident took place on Thursday at 2.16pm when multiple youths were reported in distress under Central Pier.
Beach Patrol officers again entered the sea and secured the casualties.
While the lifeboat was being prepared for launch, RNLI volunteer crew also responded on foot and assisted with the recovery and immediate care of those rescued.
A second call-out came later that evening at 6.48pm, again under Central Pier, involving concern for another young person in the water.
A D-class lifeboat was prepared but was not launched after it was confirmed the casualty had made it safely to shore.
The individual was then supported by Blackpool Police and the North West Ambulance Service.
The RNLI has since issued a warning to parents, guardians and beach visitors about the risks posed by rising tides and swirling currents around the piers.
“The sea currents are often stronger than expected, especially under the piers with a high tide swirling around,” a spokesperson for RNLI Blackpool said.
“Please be aware of your surroundings, watch your children and stay well away from the piers areas and stanchions.
“Conditions can quite easily change.”
Anyone who sees someone in difficulty is urged to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard immediately.
