Beachgoers were warned not to swim in the sea following a sewage spill in Blackpool last year, but many other water pollution incidents in the resort were not visited immediately by the Environment Agency (Credit: photoeverywhere) | photoeverywhere

Multiple water pollution incidents were not immediately seen to in Blackpool since 2018, new figures show.

A freedom of information request by RADAR shows the Environment Agency is attending fewer incidents across England than before the pandemic.

The figures show there were six water pollution incidents in Blackpool between 2018 and 2023, just two of which were visited immediately by Environment Agency staff.

This means they were attended within two hours of a report coming in, or within four hours outside of the normal working day – a definition set by the organisation.

All four of those not visited were category three incidents, meaning they were judged as having a 'minor or minimal' impact on the environment.

It is unclear whether these incidents were checked at a later date or not at all.

The Environment Agency has said there are many reasons for not visiting pollution incidents straight away. It said some incidents can be handled remotely or instead through emergency services, adding some reports come through some time after an incident has taken place.

Nationally, the agency attended 36% and 34% of incidents within the timeframe in 2018 and 2019 respectively. This dropped to 20% in 2020, only climbing back to 27% last year.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “Public confidence in bathing water quality in areas like Blackpool is key to the tourism industry and people’s health, and our monitoring of 451 sites during the bathing water season, alongside pollution risk forecasts, give bathers information to make informed decisions.

“Targeted regulation and investment over several decades have driven significant improvements to bathing waters, with 96% of sites meeting minimum standards. There is more to do, which is why we‘re strengthening our regulation and working with the water sector, including United Utilities, and farmers to protect the environment and improve bathing waters for everyone.”

"We assess and record every incident report we receive – between 70,000 and 100,000 a year. We respond to every incident and always attend those where there is a significant risk."

Despite this, seven 'major' and 88 'significant' events were not attended within the agency's target timeframe in 2023, a rise on three and 58 incidents respectively the year before.

Sewage spill on beach was exception

There was one water pollution event registered in Blackpool in June last year, which was caused by a burst sewage pipe being overwhelmed as 1.7 inches (44mm) of rain fell in two hours during a severe thunderstorm.

People were warned not to swim or paddle on the beach.

Greenpeace policy director Dr Doug Parr said there was an urgent need for water regulators to be given "more staff, more money and more power", but that the last Government did not invest in regulation.

He said a fall in standards in the water industry was matched by "a decline in the bodies enforcing those standards".

Water companies were responsible for more than 2,300 incidents in 2023.

A spokesperson for industry body Water UK said: "No pollution incident is ever acceptable and this is why water companies have proposed to invest £105 billion – a near-doubling of current levels – to upgrade our network.

"We need Ofwat to approve our plans in full so we can get on with it."

The Environment Agency also said: "We take our responsibility to protect the environment very seriously and will always pursue and prosecute companies that are deliberately obstructive or misleading.

"While criminal prosecutions can be lengthy processes, since 2015 we have concluded 63 prosecutions against water companies securing fines of over £151 million."

"Last week’s Water (Special Measures) Bill will make it easier for us to take enforcement action and build on our ongoing work to deliver our biggest transformation in the way we regulate," a spokesperson added.

The agency said it is recruiting more staff, increasing compliance checks and water company inspections, and visiting more water pollution incidents.