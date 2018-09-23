'Multiple vehicle' pile-up on M6 in Lancashire

Have your say

Lancashire motorists were warned to expect delays this afternoon after a "multiple vehicle" pile-up on the M6.

The accident happened on the M6 northbound between Junction 26 Orrell and Junction 27 at Standish.

Two of three lanes were closed after the accident at around 3pm today.

Highways England tweeted: "Emergency services are on scene and traffic officers are en-route to assist.

" Please allow extra time for your journey as delays are starting to build."

Lanes one and three were closed, until around 4pm after traffic was held for an overturned vehicle in lane three to be removed.

All lanes were later reopened but there were tailbacks northbound