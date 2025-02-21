Multiple road closures & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton & Poulton

Lasting between one day and a month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 218 roadworks beginning between Monday, February 24 and Sunday, March 2, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Fylde and Wyre roadworks Fylde and Wyre roadworks starting between February 24 and March 2

2 . St Leonard's Road West, Lytham St Annes What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Minor non-excavation Telecoms work. MEWP to set up in carriageway to access telecoms mast for inspection and essential repairs. 2-way lights with a footway closure and pedestrian walkway. When: Feb 24-Feb 24

3 . Blackpool Road, Poulton-le-Fylde What: Stop / Go boards Why: Private works under Road Space Licence, carried out by A1 TRAFFIC SAFETY to 2 WAY STOP AND GO WORK TO COVER THE ATTACHED WORKS AREA TO CLEAR OVERHANGING TREES AND DEVEGITAION When: Feb 24-Feb 28

4 . Copp Lane, Great Eccleston What: Multi-way signals Why: Private works under Section 171 licence, carried out by JLC GROUNDWORKS LTD to FORMATION OF ENTRACE TO NEW DEVELOPMENT INCLUDING ROAD FORMATION, KERBLINES AND BASE TARMAC When: Feb 24-Feb 28

5 . Cocker Avenue, Poulton-le-Fylde What: Road closure Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bays with approximately 200 metres of track in the carriageway to install hv cable for new services. When: Feb 24-Mar 11