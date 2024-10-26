Multiple road closures & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton & Poulton (28/10-3/11)

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 26th Oct 2024, 13:47 BST

This week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Fylde and Wyre, including multiple road closures.

Lasting between one day and four months, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 76 roadworks beginning between Monday, October 28 and Sunday, November 3, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Fylde and Wyre roadworks starting between October 28-November 3

1. Fylde and Wyre roadworks

Fylde and Wyre roadworks starting between October 28-November 3 | Google Maps

What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] KIRKHAM 1151913 - POLING WORKS - Provide 7 x BT poles in verge. When: Oct 28-Oct 29

2. Bradshaw Lane, Greenhalgh with Thistleton

What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] KIRKHAM 1151913 - POLING WORKS - Provide 7 x BT poles in verge. When: Oct 28-Oct 29 | Google Maps

What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] INSTALLING APPROX 300M OF NEW DUCT & CLEARING BLOCKAGES When: Oct 28-Nov 8

3. Back Lane, Greenhalgh with Thistleton

What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] INSTALLING APPROX 300M OF NEW DUCT & CLEARING BLOCKAGES When: Oct 28-Nov 8 | Google Maps

What: Road closure Why: Private works under S278 licence for footway widening, a crossing point with tactile paving & additional crossing points to be carried out by Millpark Construction - footway & carriageway under a road closure. When: Oct 28-Nov 8

4. Sandy Lane, Hambleton

What: Road closure Why: Private works under S278 licence for footway widening, a crossing point with tactile paving & additional crossing points to be carried out by Millpark Construction - footway & carriageway under a road closure. When: Oct 28-Nov 8 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] MJ Quinn are to clear 2x blockages When: Oct 28-Oct 30

5. Lawsons Road, Thornton Cleveleys

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] MJ Quinn are to clear 2x blockages When: Oct 28-Oct 30 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Approx 711m Gas Mains Replacement with 29 associated services and connections When: Oct 28-Feb 7

6. Normoss Road, Poulton-le-Fylde

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Approx 711m Gas Mains Replacement with 29 associated services and connections When: Oct 28-Feb 7 | Google Maps

