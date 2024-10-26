Lasting between one day and four months, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 76 roadworks beginning between Monday, October 28 and Sunday, November 3, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Fylde and Wyre roadworks Fylde and Wyre roadworks starting between October 28-November 3

Bradshaw Lane, Greenhalgh with Thistleton What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] KIRKHAM 1151913 - POLING WORKS - Provide 7 x BT poles in verge. When: Oct 28-Oct 29

Back Lane, Greenhalgh with Thistleton What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] INSTALLING APPROX 300M OF NEW DUCT & CLEARING BLOCKAGES When: Oct 28-Nov 8

Sandy Lane, Hambleton What: Road closure Why: Private works under S278 licence for footway widening, a crossing point with tactile paving & additional crossing points to be carried out by Millpark Construction - footway & carriageway under a road closure. When: Oct 28-Nov 8

Lawsons Road, Thornton Cleveleys What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] MJ Quinn are to clear 2x blockages When: Oct 28-Oct 30