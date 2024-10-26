Lasting between one day and four months, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 76 roadworks beginning between Monday, October 28 and Sunday, November 3, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Fylde and Wyre roadworks
Fylde and Wyre roadworks starting between October 28-November 3 | Google Maps
2. Bradshaw Lane, Greenhalgh with Thistleton
What: Road closure
Why: [Utility asset works] KIRKHAM 1151913 - POLING WORKS - Provide 7 x BT poles in verge.
When: Oct 28-Oct 29 | Google Maps
3. Back Lane, Greenhalgh with Thistleton
What: Road closure
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] INSTALLING APPROX 300M OF NEW DUCT & CLEARING BLOCKAGES
When: Oct 28-Nov 8 | Google Maps
4. Sandy Lane, Hambleton
What: Road closure
Why: Private works under S278 licence for footway widening, a crossing point with tactile paving & additional crossing points to be carried out by Millpark Construction - footway & carriageway under a road closure.
When: Oct 28-Nov 8 | Google Maps
5. Lawsons Road, Thornton Cleveleys
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] MJ Quinn are to clear 2x blockages
When: Oct 28-Oct 30 | Google Maps
6. Normoss Road, Poulton-le-Fylde
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Utility asset works] Approx 711m Gas Mains Replacement with 29 associated services and connections
When: Oct 28-Feb 7 | Google Maps
