Multimillion pound apartments plan for Blackpool seafront moves closer still

A long-awaited multi-million pound projet to build a seven-storey block of luxury apartments on the prime seafront site of a former hotel has taken yet another step further.

The Ambassador Hotel, on the Promenade at North Shore, was demolished in 2020 after it became an eyesore and was deemed to be unsafe, especially after a huge blaze there in 2018.

Proposals by Go Developments involve plans for a development of 26 two-bedroom, “5-star luxury” serviced apartments for holiday rentals after planners gave the seven-storey scheme the green light.

Artist's impression of the apartments scheme for the former Ambassador Hotel site | Third party

Initially, it was anticipated that work would begin in early 2023, with a spring 2024 launch, but work has not yet begun.

Despite the proposals being approved, planning permission came with a long list of conditions, which have gradually been discharged.

Now the latest of these, condition 21 which relates to a geo-technical study into potential land contamination, has been success fully discharged.

it follows the discharge of two others, relating to the production of a Construction Management Plan, and completion of a highway dilapidation survey ( pre-commencement), back in June.

A delegated report by Caron Taylor, Head of Development Management, stated: “ The Ground Investigation Report and Remediation Strategy submitted have been reviewed by the council’s Environmental Protection Officer.

“They initially requested further information and the agent submitted further details. Following the receipt of further information they consider the sampling strategy is acceptable and a Detailed Quantitative Risk Assessment is not necessary to assess contamination risk to the surface water located within 100m.

“They also consider, as the proposal comprises very little area of soft landscaping, the proposed cover system should be appropriate and further verification should be undertaken during the construction phase to ensure these have been implemented.

“This is particularly important where asbestos was encountered below 0.6m depth. They advise that geotechnical work must be undertaken by a competent and authoritative geotechnical expert.

“Subject to this they advise that parts a-d of condition 21 can be discharged.”

The last days of The Ambassador Hotel | Third party

The report adds: “ Part (e) can only be discharged once the remediation has been carried out in full and a validation report confirming the works has been submitted and agreed. “

Site owner Ged O’Mahoney has expressed confidence in the town’s future and sees the project as a way to improve the quality of holiday accommodation available.

Before its demolition, The Ambassador was a 2-star hotel with 36 rooms, a restaurant serving breakfast, and offered views of the promenade and sea. The demolition closed a section of the promenade for safety reasons during the process.