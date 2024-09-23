Multi-award-winning play - Dan Lovatt's Toxic - coming to Blackpool's Old Electric Theatre
The Old Electric Theatre, on Springfield Road in North Shore, regularly hosts contemporary plays by new artists and even runs its own Blackpool-based playwriting competition each year.
In addition, it stages a number of weekly creative workshops and group sessions.
Now the Old Electric has been included as a venue in the schedule for the touring production , Toxic, which is being revived after winning a string of awards back in 2021.
The hard-hitting play, written by Dan Lovatt, is by turns hard-hitting, heart-breakingly poignant and laugh-out-loud funny.
It tackles the issue of mental health and draws attention to the shocking suicide statistics for men, who account for three quarters of all UK suicides.
After a sellout, award-winning debut at Greater Manchester Fringe Festival in 2021, Toxic is making its return in a North West regional tour in 2024.
Set in Greater Manchester, the play tackles men's mental health, friendships and the power of speaking up.
It follows two best friends and their crumbling relationship.
Andy discovers his husband has been having an affair. James is a man’s man, who uses gags to hide the fact that he can’t find the language necessary to comfort his friend.
As Andy falls into a pit of despair, Andy and James must learn to speak up or be swallowed. Their lives are not the only lives at stake.
The current prouduction of Toxic is directed by Connor Goodwin, and is being produced by Divided Culture Co, Lovatt and Goodwin’s production company.
It stars an all-northern cast: Patrick Price as Andy, Adam Cryne as James, Kamran Azad as Patrick and Ross Thompson as Camo.
Melanie Whitehead, the Creative Lead at the Old Electric, said: “ A lot of the work you might see at the Edinburgh Fringe or Greater Manchester Fringe, we try and find a home for here in the heart of Blackpool.
“It’s more experimental, works that are based around themes or issues that might touch our hearts or encourage us to think about things differently.”
The play comes to The Old Electric on Friday 22 November 22, after visiting the Bolton Octagon (Saturday October 19); Arts Centre, Edge Hill University (Tuesday November 19); Carriageworks Theatre, Leeds (Wednesday November 20) and The Edge Theatre, Manchester (Thursday November 21).
Visit: https://theoldelectric.co.uk/event/toxic/
