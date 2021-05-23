Mud rescue drama in Lancashire
Firefighters rescued a person stuck in mud in Scarisbrick, near Southport
At 11:34am on Saturday May 22, two fire engines from Ormskirk and Skelmersdale were called to Cat Tail Lane.
The incident involved a casualty stuck in mud.
Firefighters rescued the casualty using two walkways and they were in attendance for approximately one hour.
Earlier, on Friday night, coastguard volunteers were called to rescue a person stuck in the mud in Lytham.
They handed the casualty over to the North West Ambulance Service
