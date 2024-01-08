More than 856,000 people have signed a petition to call for ex-Post Office boss Paula Vennells stripped of her CBE - and Lancashire Post readers agree

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The long running petition on 38 Degrees, set up in reaction to the Horizon Scandal, saw the signatures rocket after the ITV drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office aired.

Paula Vennells oversaw the organisation when it consistently denied there were issues with its Horizon IT system. The scandal saw 700 postmasters criminally convicted for fraud after faulty software appreared to show money going missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Post readers added their comments on the Lancashire Post's Facebook page.

Yvonne Tippett said: "I remember when this was happening and it affected a lot of people plus staff disgrace especially the ones not here anymore . I hope everyone gets closure.

June Barry added: "Completely agree, absolutely disgusting what they did, this should have been in the public interest a long time ago properly, not solved under the carpet, not 20 years after - those poor people. I knew a little about it but after watching the programme it's really made me feel mad and sorry for what they went through, I use my local post office every week and the ladies are amazing, I hope everyone who was subjected gets what they deserve and closure."

Lynne Yates said: "100% she should be stripped of it."

Maureen Chew: "Absolutely agree"

Michelle Wade: "I agree too, all of those auditors and people at the top who humiliated those post office masters need to made accountable." As of Sunday morning, the petition titled 'Post Office Scandal: Strip Paula Vennells of her CBE' had hit the 856,000 mark. The target is 900,000.