MP Gordon Marsden waves off Team UK as they head to Kazan for WorldSkills 2019

Blackpool South MP Gordon Marsden waved off a group of Britain’s best and brightest young people this week as they headed for an international skills competition.

Mr Marsden, who is the shadow skills minister, held the send-off for Team UK in Parliament on Wednesday.

The team of 37 Britons was headed to Kazan in Russia for WorldSkills 2019.

The five day-long world championship, which begins on August 22, attracts more than 1,600 competitors from more than 60 countries.

Young people from all around the world take part in competitions in 56 different skills, including aircraft maintenance, hairdressing, electronics, cooking, floristry and game design.

Up to 1,300 experts will act as judges, handing out medals to the best contestants.

Mr Marsden said: “I had the honour of hosting Team UK in Parliament ahead of the World Skills Championships in Kazan next month.

“It was great to see representation from across our nations and regions - technical and vocational skills will be crucial to our future. Getting to this competition is a huge accomplishment.

“Best of luck to everyone, have fun, and I hope you come back with those medals.”