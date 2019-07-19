MP Gordon Marsden expresses support for Blackpool Vic cleaners’ strike

Blackpool South MP Gordon Marsden has thrown his support behind by Blackpool Victoria Hospital’s cleaners who are set to strike over their pay.

Some 42 members of staff employed by the Compass Group at the Vic plan to strike on July 31, as they are largely paid less than their NHS-employed colleagues.

Labour MP Gordon Marsden

Gordon said: “Compass are acting completely unfairly and they must strongly reconsider their position. When they made over £1b last year in profit, they can definitely afford to give their cleaners a pay rise for doing the same job as those employed by the NHS. An 80p rise will not make a massive difference to the company, but it will to their staff, who may have other family members to support. The pay gap is also not good for morale at the Vic when staff are overstretched and struggling.

“This dispute highlights the unfair difference between privatised and outsourced staff compared to those employed in the NHS. The 100 per cent mandate for strike shows the strength of feeling by the staff and I completely support their grievances. This dispute needs to be urgently settled, not to just give justice to the staff, but to also avoid a significant disruption with staff, patients and visitors.”