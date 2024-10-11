Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb has called for urgent action to address the demands of the Waspi women campaign after raising the issue in Parliament.

Mr Webb quizzed Secretary of State for the DWP (Department for Work and Pensions) Liz Kendall, saying it was time justice was given to women born in the 1950s who have missed out on pension payments after their retirement age was changed.

The retirement age for both men and women was increased to 66 having previously been 60 for women and 65 for men, and is due to increase further to 67. The Waspi campaign says women born in the 1950s were not given adequate notice about the changes and so could not make financial arrangements in time.

Addressing Parliament, Mr Webb said: "I first joined the Waspi women in their campaign activity in 2017. Seven years later they are still fighting for justice.

"Can the minister ensure women in my constituency and across the country that she will act urgently, unlike the previous government and bring this injustice to an end?"

A Parliamentary and Health Ombudsman report published earlier this year says the government had failed to adequately inform women born in the 1950s about the impact of changes.

Ms Kendall said she had also met Waspi campaigners, and added: "It really is a serious report that requires serious consideration. We will do everything possible to get this issue resolved as soon as possible."

The Waspi campaign does not oppose the state pension age becoming the same for women and men, but is calling for compensation for those affected who they say did not get adequate warning about the changes.