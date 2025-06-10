MP Chris Webb contacts pensioners over latest Winter Fuel entitlements

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb says he is helping inform pensioners of their entitlements in the wake of the Winter Fuel Allowance U-turn by the Government.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb says he is helping inform pensioners of their entitlements in the wake of the Winter Fuel Allowance U-turn by the Government.

Back in September, the Labour Government controversially changed the allowance, which meant that those not on pension credit or other means-tested benefits would no longer get the winter fuel allowance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb discusses the Winter Fuel Allowance changes with one of his constituents | Third party

Labour said at the time that making the fund more targeted would save the public finances an estimated £1.4bn this year.

But the move turned into a PR disaster for the Government, as it meant that millions of pensioners who weren’t on high incomes would miss out.

Mr Webb was among the Labour MPs to challenge this decision at the time, saying it would negatively impact his constituents.

Now the government changed its decision and says that, from 2025-26, all pensioners will get the allowance, although it will be claimed back in the following tax year from individuals earning £35,000 and above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the wake of the Government U-turn, Mr Webb has been holding regular pensioner surgeries in the constituency to sign pensioners up to the benefits they are entitled to and were missing out on – writing to every pensioner in Blackpool South to invite them to attend.

The MP said: “I’m delighted to see the Government has listened to concerns and changed course on Winter Fuel Payments, extending support to pensioners on incomes of £35,000 or less.

“When this policy was first announced, I was one of a number of MPs who spoke out against it, arguing that the threshold was too low and would leave many vulnerable pensioners without the help they need.

“I’m pleased that my concerns, and those of many others, have been taken on board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This change will make a real difference to many pensioners in Blackpool who were worried about how they’d pay the bills this upcoming winter.

“I’ll continue to always put Blackpool first and fight for policies that support our community’s most vulnerable residents.”

The Winter Fuel Allowance payment is set at £200 a year to households where both pensioners are aged under 80 years old, and £300 if there is a person aged 80 or over.

A pensioner aged 85 who lives alone will get £300, as will a couple of the same age.