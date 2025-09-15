Moves under way to get £300m Blackpool Central project back on track

Blackpool Central project is othe town's most ambitious regeneration scheme | Third

The progress of one of Blackpool’s biggest regeneration projects is due to be discussed tonight as the next steps forward are considered.

The ‘Blackpool Central’ scheme was being overseen by developer Nikal Ltd and included a 1,300-space car park – which opened last year – a 200-bedroom hotel, a 127,000 sq ft flying theatre, two indoor theme parks, a 70,000 sq ft public square and a string of bars and restaurants in the heart of the resort.

However, the £300 million plans hit a devastating setback last October when Manchester-based Nikal filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators – raising concerns about the future of the project.

In a bid to relaunch the initiative, Blackpool Council began a tender exercise looking for a highly experienced property marketing agent to help with finding new international investors for the 10-acre site.

Tonight the council’s Executive committee will discuss an update report relating to the Blackpool Central site in the light of tenders received, seeking approval to appoint consultants to market the development and the site.

A report prepared for the meeting says: “The Council has worked hard over recent times on preparing the site for future development.

“These works have resulted in a site which now offers fantastic development potential, with the full availability of the land now firmly within the Council’s control.

“Many of the barriers that previously existed have now been removed, with the construction of a new multi-storey car park and removal of the former police station and courts building to name but a few, both freeing up large areas of the site for the construction of new facilities.

“This is seen as a significant step forward and one which can only help to enhance the appeal of the site and opportunity that exists. “

The council believes that the best way forward would be to market the site, based in a prime area of the UK’s biggest seaside holiday resort, with the help of a top marketing consultant.

The report says: “With the support of the right marketing/commercial partners, it is anticipated that a greater knowledge led approach to the investment / developer market may attract the right developer.

“A developer who has the ambition to deliver a scheme of a scale and high standard befitting of the site and ambitions of the Council, bringing about wide scale regeneration, economic growth with attractions which are state of the art, aiming to enhance the resorts existing visitor offer. “

It adds: “ The Council has invited tenders for the appointment of professional consultants to assist with the marketing and promotion of the site. Evaluations are in the final stage and the Council expects to be in a position to appoint a preferred consultant in September.”

The site already has outline planning permission for the ambitious amenities earmarked for the site.

Once the site of Blackpool Central train station, the council is currently clearing the land to create a shovel ready site.

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said previously: “Blackpool Central sits right at the heart of our plans to make Blackpool better for everybody.

“I believe that this is one of the most exciting leisure development opportunities in the country. I look forward to finding a company that shares our vision for a world-class leisure development which creates jobs for our local people, extends our tourism season and supports our local economy to grow.”