Motorists warned to expect ‘moderate delays’ on M55 as lane set to temporarily close

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Motorists have been warned to expect ‘moderate delays’ on the M55 as a lane is set to be closed for two days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One lane is set to close on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 3 and 1 from 8pm on October 28 until 6am on October 30.

The closure will be in place as highway teams renew a message sign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorists have been warned to expect ‘moderate delays’ on the M55 | Google

Motorists have been warned to prepare for “moderate delays” of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

M55 - from 8pm September 19 to 5am November 16: Slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 32 to 30 - Various lane closure for column cut down.

- from 8pm September 19 to 5am November 16: Slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 32 to 30 - Various lane closure for column cut down. A585 - from 8am August 30 2024 to 8pm January 2 2025: Moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M55 and M6, junction 32 - Heavy traffic due to Blackpool Illuminations.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

M55 - from 8pm November 4 to 6am November 30: Slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 30 to 32 - Various lane closures for signs works.

- from 8pm November 4 to 6am November 30: Slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 30 to 32 - Various lane closures for signs works. M55 - from 10pm November 4 to 6am November 9: Moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 32 to M55 westbound, junction 1 - Lane one closure and slip road closures to remove ash trees and replant new species of trees.