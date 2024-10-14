Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists have been warned of a new rule they must follow whilst driving this month or risk being slapped with a £5,000 fine.

They have been warned not to be ‘ghoulish’ this month or the Halloween scaries could come early for some if they dress up in costumes while driving.

Don’t be ghoulish this Halloween! | Pacemaker

Majid Ismailzada, Marketing Director & Motoring Expert at GM Direct Hire said: “Breaking the rules of the road is not a trifling matter, even on Halloween.

“Ignorance is not a defence.”

"If you're pulled over, expect to face the consequences - in some cases, that can include steep fines."

If any element of your costume makes it difficult to control your vehicle, this is against the law under Rule 97 of the Highway Code.

Long, flowing costumes, capes, or unwieldy footwear could potentially interfere with your ability to safely manage your vehicle.

The scale of fines can depend, but drivers can expect fines of up to £100 for not wearing a seatbelt, up to £1,000 for driving without proper control of the vehicle, and up to £1,000 for driving with obscured vision.

Motorists are being warned not to be 'ghoulish' this month. | Susan Flores/Getty Images

Majid added: "Halloween may inspire some fun, but while you're out enjoying the festivities in costume, don't forget to prioritise road safety.

“These regulations are in place to ensure the safety of everyone on the road."