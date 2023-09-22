Drivers heading north towards the Lancaster and the Lakes are stuck in roadworks at junction 32 for Preston and Blackpool.

Motorists are seeing delays of up to 10 minutes on the M6.

National Highways urged drivers to allow extra time for theit journeys.

The roadworks are for essential bridge maintenance accepted to last eight weeks.