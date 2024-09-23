Motorists report 'chaos' on M6 between Preston and Lancaster as heavy traffic builds

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 14:43 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2024, 14:44 BST
Motorists reported “chaos” on the M6 as heavy traffic built in both directions.

Congestion was building on the motorway in both directions between junctions 34 (Halton) and 32 (Broughton) on Monday afternoon.

The AA reported that the traffic was due to lane closures in the “construction area”.

Motorists reported “chaos” on the M6 between Preston and LancasterMotorists reported “chaos” on the M6 between Preston and Lancaster
Motorists reported “chaos” on the M6 between Preston and Lancaster | National Highways

Delays of 20 minutes were reported in the area, with average speeds reaching 10mph.

Motorists said it was “chaos” and urged other drivers to allow extra time for their journeys.

National Highways said normal traffic conditions were expected between 3.30pm and 3.45pm.

