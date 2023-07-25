Lancashire's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from 8pm July 10 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 30 to 32, Lane closures for Installation of new cables and message signs.