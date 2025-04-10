Motorists experiencing delays on A6 in Bilsborrow as temporary traffic lights installed for gas main works
Heavy traffic is building on the A6 in Bilsborrow due to temporary traffic lights.
The lights are in place at Bilsborrow Lane for ongoing gas main work.
Drivers are experiencing delays in both directions as a result.
Congestion is stretching southbound to New Lane and northbound to Church Lane.
Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journeys.
The works are expected to continue until April 29.
