Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 18th Sep 2023, 08:29 BST
Motorists are being warned to allow more time for their journeys following heavy congestion in Poulton.

Drivers travelling on the A585 northbound between the A586 Hardhorn and the junction with the A588 face delays of 10 minutes because of the weight of traffic.

The issue started at 8.15am.

