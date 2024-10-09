Motorcyclist suffers ‘minor injuries’ after crashing into parked car on Dickson Road in Blackpool

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Oct 2024, 10:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Emergency services cordoned off a road in Blackpool following a collision.

A motorcyclist crashed into a parked car on Dickson Road at around 8.20pm on Tuesday.

The road was subsequently cordoned off between Derby Road and Wilton Parade as emergency services worked at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A motorbike crashed into a parked car on Dickson Road in BlackpoolA motorbike crashed into a parked car on Dickson Road in Blackpool
A motorbike crashed into a parked car on Dickson Road in Blackpool | Google

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Officers told the Gazette that the rider suffered “minor injuries”.

No further details were released by Lancashire Police.

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.

Related topics:BlackpoolLancashireMotorcyclistPoliceEmergency services

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice