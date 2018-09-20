Motorcyclist injured in Fulwood crash

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a collision with a car which closed a major road in Preston for more than an hour on Thursday morning.

Watling Street Road was shut for more than an hour following the incident close to the junction with Sharoe Green Lane at Fulwood.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 6.42am and the road reopened shortly after 8am.

“The ambulance was in attendance and took the motorcyclist to the Royal Preston Hospital.”

The condition of the motorcyclist is not known.