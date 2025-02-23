Mother's Day is not far off (March 30) so we've rounded up 15 of the best restaurants in and around Blackpool to treat your mum this year:
1. MixCollage-05-Mar-2024-01-29-PM-1690.jpg
Cafes across Hartlepool are serving up delicious afternoon teas just in time for Mother's Day on Sunday, March 10. Photo: Frank Reid
2. The Copper Kettle, Park Road, Hartlepool
The Copper Kettle has a 4.8 out of 5 star rating and 231 reviews. One customer said that the "afternoon tea, food and service was great." Photo: Frank Reid
3. Glady's Vintage Tea Room, The Front, Seaton Carew
Glady's Vintage Tea Room has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating and 177 reviews. One customer described the food as "delicious and plentiful." Photo: Frank Reid
4. Coopers of Elwick, Elwick
Coopers of Elwick has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating and 15 reviews. One customer described the afternoon tea as "lovely." Photo: Frank Reid
5. Lyla Belle's, Teesbay Retail Park, Hartlepool
Lyla Belle's has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and 224 reviews. One customer said: "Probably the best afternoon tea we have ever had." Photo: Frank Reid
6. Gelato Jojo, The Front, Seaton Carew
Gelato Jojo has a 4.4 out of 5 star rating and 863 reviews. One customer described their afternoon tea as "fresh and tasty." Photo: Kevin Brady
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.