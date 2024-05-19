Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Data shows Noah was the most popular name for boys in the UK.

The most popular names for babies born in Lancashire have been revealed.

The Office for National Statistics has announced the most popular names for boys and girls born in 2022 - the most recent data available.

James Tucker, head of health analysis at the Office for National Statistics said: "Noah was the most popular name for boys in 2022, for the second year in a row, having replaced Oliver at the top in 2021."

Muhammad was the second most popular boys’ name in 2022, up from fifth place in 2021, while George remained third, Oliver dropped from second to fourth and Leo climbed one place to fifth.

The top four girls' names were unchanged year-on-year, with Olivia followed by Amelia, Isla and Ava, while Lily rose two places from seventh to fifth.

Here were the most popular names in the county:

Preston

Lily was the most popular girl's name in Preston with 10 babies given the name in 2022.

This replaced Isla and Olivia as 2021's top names, when 10 parents chose these names for their baby.

Meanwhile, Muhammad was the most common boy's name in the area. In total, 35 babies were given the name in Preston in 2022.

It was also the first choice in 2021, when 36 parents chose the name for their baby.

Blackpool

Aurora was the most popular girl's name in Blackpool with 11 babies given the name in 2022.

This replaced Freya as 2021's top name, when 13 parents chose the name for their baby.

Noah and Theo were the most common boys' names in the area. In total, 12 babies were given each name in Blackpool in 2022.

These names unseated Harry and Jack, chosen by 11 parents in 2021.

Wyre

Olivia was the most popular girl's name in Wyre with 10 babies given the name in 2022.

This replaced Isabella and Sophie as 2021's top names, when seven parents chose these names for their baby.

Meanwhile, Archie was the most common boy's name in the area. In total, 11 babies were given the name in Wyre in 2022.

The name unseated George, chosen by 17 parents in 2021.

Fylde

Florence was the most popular girl's name in Fylde with seven babies given the name in 2022.

This replaced Ava as 2021's top name, when eight parents chose the name for their baby.

Arthur and George were the most common boys' names in the area. In total, eight babies were given each name in Fylde in 2022.

This was a slight difference from 2021, when just George took the top spot.

Chorley

Lily was the most popular girl's name in Chorley with 10 babies given the name in 2022.

This replaced Isla as 2021's top name, when 13 parents chose the name for their baby.

Meanwhile, George was the most common boy's name in the area. In total, 13 babies were given the name in Chorley in 2022.

This was a slight difference from 2021, when both George and Oliver shared the top spot.

Data shows Noah was the most popular name for boys in the UK (Credit: Pixabay)

South Ribble

Amelia was the most popular girl's name in South Ribble with 11 babies given the name in 2022.

This replaced Isla, Ivy and Olivia as 2021's top names, when eight parents chose these names for their baby.

Meanwhile, Freddie was the most common boy's name in the area. In total, 11 babies were given the name in South Ribble in 2022.

This was a slight difference from 2021, when both Freddie and George shared the top spot.

Burnley

Grace was the most popular girl's name in Burnley with seven babies given the name in 2022.

This replaced Willow as 2021's top name, when eight parents chose the name for their baby.

Muhammad was the most common boy's name in the area. In total, 42 babies were given the name in Burnley in 2022.

It was also the first choice in 2021, when 30 parents chose the name for their baby.

Lancaster

Amelia and Ivy were the most popular girls' names in Lancaster with 11 babies given each name in 2022.

These replaced Lily as 2021's top name, when nine parents chose the name for their baby.

Meanwhile, Noah was the most common boy's name in the area. In total, 19 babies were given the name in Lancaster in 2022.

The name unseated George, chosen by 16 parents in 2021.

The top four girls' names were unchanged year-on-year, with Olivia followed by Amelia, Isla and Ava (Credit: Tracey Shaw)

Blackburn with Darwen

Khadijah was the most popular girl's name in Blackburn with Darwen with 14 babies given the name in 2022.

This replaced Maryam as 2021's top name, when 14 parents chose the name for their baby.

Muhammad was the most common boy's name in the area. In total, 99 babies were given the name in Blackburn with Darwen in 2022.

It was also the first choice in 2021, when 84 parents chose the name for their baby.

West Lancashire

Charlotte was the most popular girl's name in West Lancashire with 10 babies given the name in 2022.

This replaced Amelia and Isabella as 2021's top names, when eight parents chose these names for their baby.

Meanwhile, George was the most common boy's name in the area. In total, 15 babies were given the name in West Lancashire in 2022.