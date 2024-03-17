If you're looking for a good box-set to binge, here are our top reader recommendations.
1. When aristocratic Eddie inherits the family estate, he discovers that it's home to an enormous weed empire, and its proprietors aren't going anywhere.
The Gentlemen Photo: Netflix
2. Shogun mini-series on Disney Plus. Set in Japan in the year 1600, Lord Yoshii Toranaga is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him, when a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village.
Shogun Photo: FX
3. A boy is killed and his family embarks on a gangland war with an international cartel; but the Kinsellas have something the cartel does not: the unbreakable bonds of blood and family.
Kin Photo: Kin
4. Maya Stern is trying to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband, Joe. However, when Maya installs a nanny-cam to keep an eye on her young daughter, she is shocked to see her husband in her house.
Fool Me Once Photo: Netflix
5. In the Australian Outback, a devastating road accident renders a man memoryless and sets him on a path to remember his past with limited clues and a band of mysterious people hunting him.
The Tourist Photo: Netflix
6. This three-part drama is based on real life events that took place in 1940s and 50s London, After being separated for nine years, Christie and his wife Ethel move in together at 10 Rillington Place. When war hits the country, their relationship becomes strained bringing deceitful and violent behaviours to the surface.
Rillington Place Photo: BBC
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.