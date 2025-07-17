Most and least popular areas to buy a house in Blackpool

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

The most and least popular parts of Blackpool to buy a home have been revealed. Based on official property sales data, a new report ranks every neighbourhood in the town by how many homes were sold over the year to September 2024.

Using property data from the Office for National Statistics, Spray Vue have ranked areas in Blackpool based on the number of properties sold over a yearly period, revealing the most and least popular areas to move.

Online Marketing Surgery and UPVC home renovation company Spray Vue have created their Popular Property Report, which ranks neighbourhoods in Blackpool based on the amount of property sales year ending September 2024.

The report shines a light on the town’s shifting property landscape, highlighting hotspots where homes are flying off the market and quieter areas where sales have slowed.

From bustling suburbs to seaside enclaves, the findings offer a snapshot of where demand is rising and where buyers are looking elsewhere.

Little Bispham & Anchorsholme, 136 property sales.

1. Little Bispham & Anchorsholme

Little Bispham & Anchorsholme, 136 property sales. | Google

Stanley Park & Great Marton, 132 property sales.

2. Stanley Park & Great Marton

Stanley Park & Great Marton, 132 property sales. | Blackpool Council

Queenstown & Layton, 127 property sales.

3. Queenstown & Layton

Queenstown & Layton, 127 property sales. | Google

Norbreck & Bispham, 121 property sales.

4. Norbreck & Bispham

Norbreck & Bispham, 121 property sales. | Google

Common Edge, 121 property sales.

5. Common Edge

Common Edge, 121 property sales. | Google

Central Blackpool, 53 property sales.

6. Central Blackpool

Central Blackpool, 53 property sales. | Google

