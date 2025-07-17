Most and least popular areas to buy a house in Blackpool

Using property data from the Office for National Statistics, Spray Vue have ranked areas in Blackpool based on the number of properties sold over a yearly period, revealing the most and least popular areas to move.

Online Marketing Surgery and UPVC home renovation company Spray Vue have created their Popular Property Report, which ranks neighbourhoods in Blackpool based on the amount of property sales year ending September 2024.

The report shines a light on the town’s shifting property landscape, highlighting hotspots where homes are flying off the market and quieter areas where sales have slowed.

From bustling suburbs to seaside enclaves, the findings offer a snapshot of where demand is rising and where buyers are looking elsewhere.

1 . Little Bispham & Anchorsholme Little Bispham & Anchorsholme, 136 property sales.

2 . Stanley Park & Great Marton Stanley Park & Great Marton, 132 property sales.