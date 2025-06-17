A Morecambe paedophile who sexually abused a girl when she was a child and again when she was a teenager has been jailed.

Gary Wanless, 50, of Christie Avenue, Morecambe, appeared at ­­­­­­­­­­Preston Crown Court on June 13 where he was sentenced for two separate offences involving the same victim.

He pleaded guilty to assaulting a girl under 13 by penetration and to engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a child aged between 13 and 15.

Gary Wanless sexually abused a girl when she was a child and again when she was a teenager | Lancashire Police

The first offence took place in the Morecambe area when the girl was 3-4 years old.

The second offence happened when she was 14.

Wanless was sentenced to a total of eight years in prison with a year on an extended licence

He was also given a 15-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO), a 15-year restraining order and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.

Det Chief Kirsten Bell, of the Rape and Serious Sexual Offences team, said: “Gary has a clear sexual interest in children and I welcome the custodial sentence handed down to him. The victim in this case has been incredibly brave throughout the whole process.

“If you have been a victim of any sexual offence, please know that you will be listened to, your report will be investigated, and we will do everything we can to get you justice.”