More than a dozen dogs rescued from huge blaze at dog breeder's home in Hambleton

A family has been left with 100% damage to their home after an early morning blaze in Hambleton.



Six fire crews rushed to the semi-detached home in Rydal Road at 5am, along with the aerial ladder platform and drone team.

The house is home to a dog breeder and fire crews had to rescue a large number of dogs from the property

Engines from Blackpool, Bispham, Fleetwood, South Shore, St Annes and Wesham were mobilised after the fire swiftly spread through both floors of the home.

The roof has also collapsed at the home, which belongs to a dog breeder.

A number of Dachshunds and Pointers were rescued from the property and the RSPCA is assisting with their welfare and re-homing.

There were fears that one of the dogs might have died in the blaze, but fire crews said there is no information to indicate any animal fatalities.

Six fire engines tackled the fire at its peak, alongside the aerial ladder platform and the drone unit equipped with a thermal imaging camera

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said all occupants of the home have been accounted for, with three people taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

A LFRS spokesman said: "The property consisted of two floors measuring approximately 4m x 5m.

"The ground floor and roof space were well alight and crews used six breathing apparatus and three jets, as well as a thermal imaging camera and positive ventilation fan to dampen down the fire.

Fire crews pumping water from Carr Lane to the fire in Rydal Road this morning (November 21)

"All persons accounted."

As of 7.37am, the fire had caused 100% damage to the building and four fire engines remain at the scene.

Water pressure is reportedly low in the area and fire crews are running hoses from a supply outside a newsagents, Village News, in nearby Carr Lane.