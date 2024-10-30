More than 800 people in Lancashire have signed a petition advocating for equal bathroom facilities at youth football venues.

Natalie Booth, 38, from Thornton, launched the petition on Change.org after hearing multiple stories of girls being unable to access a toilet during their matches.

The mother-of-two said toilet facilities are nearly always available when her sons play on Saturday morning’s.

A petition advocating for equal bathroom facilities at youth football venues has been launched in Lancashire | Nik - Unsplash

She explained that the girls usually play on Sunday mornings, and due to their being less all-girl teams and lower attendance rates, the bathrooms are typically locked.

The girls are often forced to either leave the match and travel to a toilet in the area or use the bushes as a result.

Natalie said: “We spend an inordinate amount of time and money making sure every coach, manager and helper is DBS checked, but then we expect our children to expose themselves in a public space. It doesn’t make any sense.

“Imagine you’re a 13-year-old girl, you’ve had a long journey to get to the match, and to make things worse you've got your period.

“You're in an impossible situation. You feel embarrassed, anxious, you don't know the area, neither do your parents, you need some privacy and there's no facilities available for you to use. It shouldn’t be happening.”

Natalie, who works as a Welfare Officer, also said she has spoken to a number of male coaches who feel uncomfortable when the girls are forced to use a bush.

She added that the teams have to pay to use some of the pitches in Lancashire, making the lack of toilets more of a controversy.

“I cannot accept that there isn't enough money in football to be able to provide basic facilities at all youth venues.” Natalie added.

“Unavailable or inaccessible toilet facilities during matches not only breed discomfort but fuel inequality in the sport.

“I find it astounding that we are where we are, where the women's game is so popular, and yet this hasn't been addressed.”

Girls are often forced to either leave the match and travel to a toilet in the area or use the bushes | Markus Spiske

The petition has been signed by more than 800 people in three days, showing the strength of local support for equal bathroom facilities for boys and girls.

Angela Duerden, a supporter of Natalie's petition, said: “This is a basic requirement for any human being.

“We are in 2024 and still appealing for hygiene facilities.

“Girls, especially, need access to sanitary facilities. Why on earth, in Great Britain, are we having to petition to access them.”

Click HERE to sign the petition.