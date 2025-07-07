A major week-long crackdown on County Lines drug networks in Lancashire has resulted in more than 60 arrests, the seizure of more than £20,000 in cash and the recovery of multiple weapons and illegal drugs.

The operation targeted organised crime groups using mobile phone lines to traffic drugs from cities into smaller towns and rural areas, often exploiting vulnerable people in the process.

Officers also seized 78 mobile phones and confiscated suspected ketamine, crack cocaine, heroin and cocaine.

More than 50 addresses believed to be involved in “cuckooing” were visited and safeguarding measures were put in place to protect those at risk.

Cuckooing refers to criminals taking over the homes of vulnerable individuals to store or sell drugs.

As well as enforcement activity, the operation involved school and college visits aimed at raising awareness of how County Lines networks recruit and exploit young people.

Detective Chief Superintendent Graham Hill, Lancashire Constabulary’s Head of Crime, described the impact of County Lines as “devastating.”

He said: “We will continue to do this and to keep spreading awareness to those who may be vulnerable to county lines so that we can make Lancashire a place these criminals cannot operate in.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said the operation was part of a wider strategy to disrupt criminal networks and protect communities.

He said: “Organised crime and cross-border gangs damage entire communities in Lancashire and across the region.

“We are driving criminals out of our county, removing drugs off our streets, safeguarding vulnerable people, and ensuring that crime gang suspects are arrested and brought to justice, no matter where they operate.”

Anyone with concerns about County Lines activity is urged to contact police on 101 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

In an emergency or where someone is at immediate risk, always call 999.