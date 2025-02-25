More than 45 homes left without electricity after power cut in Cleveleys

Homes in Cleveleys were left without electricity following an unplanned power cut.

Around 47 properties in the FY5 area were thought to be affected by the issue.

Electricity North West said the power cut had been caused by an “unexpected" incident with underground cables”.

Around 47 properties in Cleveleys were left without electricity following an unplanned power cut | Pixabay

The issue was first reported at approximately 4.50pm, with power expected to be restored by 10.50pm.

A statement on the Electricity North West read: “This power cut has been caused by an unexpected incident with the underground cable that provides electricity to your home or business.

“We didn't know before your electricity went off that this was going to happen but now we know, rest assured we will get your power back on safely and as quickly as possible.”

FY5 2HX, FY5 2HZ, FY5 2JA

