The council has received around 350 responses to the online consultation.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There has been a huge response to a public consultation held over ambitious plans for Cottam Hall playing fields in Poulton.

Wyre Council received £30,000 from a UK Government scheme to create a more active, inclusive, sustainable, and attractive asset for the local community now and in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funds from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund [UKSPF] will help develop the Masterplan for Cottam Hall involving public consultation, assessment of the site and its facilities, and a fully costed improvement plan.

The first of two consultations was launched in September and Wyre says hundreds of residents responded with their view on the project.

Cottam Hall playing fields in Poulton

A Wyre Council spokesman said: "It is seeking to retain and build upon the current community use and has consulted with residents, the formal users of the playing fields and other stakeholders with the objective of producing a community driven plan for improvements.

“The council has received around 350 responses to the online consultation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The next steps are to take the insights from the initial consultation and produce a plan for further consultation, with a final masterplan which will emerge from this process, which can then form the basis for future funding bids and planning applications.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cottam Hall field already play a key role in the community, none more so than when the site takes centre stage for the annual Poulton Gala activities in June.

However, the council wants to see use of the 8.65 hectare site increased with improved sports facilities, accessibility, environmental and bio-diversity benefits, and is asking the local community to help establish its priorities.

Located off Blackpool Old Road, Cottam Hall features football pitches, a cricket pitch, a children’s play park and community garden.