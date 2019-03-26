More than £2.5million awarded to Blackpool, Fleetwood and Thornton coastal projects

Blackpool and Wyre’s councils have thanked the Coastal Communities Fund after more than £2.5m was donated to projects across the Fylde coast.

Blackpool’s proposed new museum project, called the Amuseum, will receive an extra £1.75m in funding

An artist's impression of the new museum.

While Wyre Council has been awarded £772,000 towards a £1.22m project called ‘Joining Up the Wyre Coastline Economy’ which aims to link the coastal economies of Cleveleys and Fleetwood.

Alan Cavill, director of communications and regeneration for Blackpool Council, said: “We are both grateful and delighted that the Coastal Communities Fund has recognised the significance of this important project for Blackpool.”

Mr Cavill said the project is part of six funding applications of which five have now been agreed. The final one, to the National Lottery Heritage Fund, was submitted a few days ago with a decision expected in June.

He added: “We will then be in a position to commence work on an amazing facility that will be a true and fitting celebration of Blackpool’s unique history as the birthplace of mass tourism and popular culture.”

Garry Payne, chief executive at Wyre Council said the funding will allow the project to enhance the area ‘for tourists and the local community’.

He added: “We are very pleased to have received this funding and the wide variety of projects we have put forward demonstrate the potential of our coastal town of Fleetwood.”

The vision of the project is to use digital signage and an interactive app to strengthen ties between the towns.

Wyre also secured £47,500 as part of the Coastal Revival Fund. It will go to developing and reviving Fleetwood Museum and Fleetwood Market.