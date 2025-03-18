Motorists are being warned of additional disruption at a key Blackpool junction as major roadworks approach completion.

Where are the roadworks taking place?

Improvement works at the junction of Waterloo Road and Vicarage Lane in Marton, connecting to Oxford Square, began on February 10.

The redesign aims to allow vehicles travelling westbound on Waterloo Road and southbound onto Vicarage Lane to run simultaneously, improving traffic flow, according to the council.

The project also includes updates to the pedestrian crossings at the junction.

Councillor Paula Burdess said: "This is a busy junction in the town and as such traffic can often become congested.

“Although the works may cause disruption, our highways team have worked with the contractors to ensure this is kept to a minimum."

When are the upcoming road closures?

The final stage of the works will require overnight road closures for resurfacing.

Resurfacing is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 24 and will last for five nights, weather permitting.

Working hours will be from 7pm to 5am, Monday to Friday. To minimise disruption, contractors will limit noise after midnight.

Waterloo Road and Vicarage Lane will be closed at the junction during working hours, with diversion signs in place.

Both roads will reopen outside working hours, though lane restrictions will remain for the duration of the works.

Businesses will remain open as usual and pedestrian access will be maintained. Traffic Management Officers will be on-site to assist with safe access where possible.

Further roadworks in the resort

In addition, a section of the promenade between Central Pier and North Pier will be closed to all traffic overnight this week.

The closures will be in effect from 9pm to 7am until Friday, March 21, with diversion signs clearly displayed to guide drivers.

A spokesman for Blackpool Council said: “The closures are required to enable the illuminations team to safely remove illumination installations while they carry out essential maintenance.”

Overnight closures on Blackpool Promenade will end on Friday, March 21 | Google

Ongoing works at Harrow Place

There will also be roadworks on Harrow Place as the council creates new resident parking bays.

Works began on March 3 and are expected to last approximately 13 weeks.

Working hours will be Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm, and Saturday from 8am to 5pm.

Throughout the works a one-way traffic system for eastbound traffic (vehicles travelling from the promenade towards Clifton Drive) will be in place on Harrow Place. T

his will form part of the permanent road layout once the works are completed.

Parking restrictions will be enforced throughout the works and residents and visitors have been asked not to park on the road.