More horse race meetings lost to the elements

The severe weather continues to take its roll on the horse racing schedule.

The National Hunt meeting scheduled for Ayr on Tuesday has been abandoned.

A planned 9am precautionary inspection was brought forward after temperatures fell to as low as minus 7C overnight

The card at Hexham on Wednesday has also been called off, with clerk of the course James Armstrong tweeting: "5th hard frost on the bounce (-3c last night) @HexhamRaces & sadly Racing on Weds has been abandoned due to a frozen track & insufficient time for a decent thaw."

Leicester joined Hexham in abandoning racing on Wednesday, with temperatures of minus 8C recorded overnight.