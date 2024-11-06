Blackpool is to get a share of a major recruitment in driving test examiners to deal with a backlog in tests.

There is still a backlog in the number of driving tests being processed, a hangover from the Covid lockdown of 2020 and 2021.

Tests were banned over lockdown, with the resulting backlog forcing drivers to wait months before getting the chance to lose their L-plates.

The Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), the Government agency responsible foe driving test matters,. is aware of this and says that there will be hundreds of new driving test examiners brought on stream from January.

Meanwhile, plans are now in the pipeline for a permanent new driving test centre in Blackpool.

Since May last year, Blackpool’s driving test centre has been temporarily based at the side of Norbreck Castle, after the facility had to relocate from Warbreck House.

The Warbreck House site shut down as almost 3,000 civil servants left to relocate to new offices in Blackpool town centre, and the whole site was vacated.

There had been the possibility that the driving test centre would move to Kirkham, but this was met with wide scale protests that it was too far out of the way for Blackpool residents.

The Norbreck site was seen as a better alternative.

However, plans are now moving forward for a permanent new site on Avroe Crescent, off Squires Gate Lane, South Shore.

A planning application has now been lodged with Fylde Council, which covers some of the most southerly areas of Blackpool, seeking a “change of use from offices (use class e(g)(i)) to driving test centre (use class sui generis).”

The application was submitted by the Driving Standards Agency (DVSA).

The 153.94 square metre site is currently vacant but was last used as the offices for a marketing agency called Huddle Media.

A spokesman for the DVSA spokesman Robert Webb said this week “We want to make sure that learners are always within close reach of a driving test.

“That’s why we’ve already identified a new location for Blackpool driving test centre and we are in the process of negotiating the lease.

”The DVSA has a balance of freehold, leasehold and rental agreements across its estate.

“The Agency has also reviewed its recruitment process and increased its drive to recruit 450 extra examiners.

“The agency expects the first new entrant examiners to begin conducting driving tests in January 2025.”