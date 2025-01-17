Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More cameras could be added to Blackpool's CCTV system following a £2m investment which saw a new control centre open nearly two years ago.

The centre, which was launched in March 2023, also includes an incident management unit which is used to monitor safety at large scale events such as the Fireworks Championships and Blackpool Air Show.

John Blackledge, director of community and environmental services, told a meeting of the council's Audit Committee it was hoped to add to the number of CCTV cameras when funding became available.

He said: "The first stage has been investment in a system across the borough, with the next stage being to provide even greater coverage. Members of the council will be able to request where there should be more cameras.

"These requests will be looked at by the public protection team and the police and we will have a priority list. We won't be able to pay for them all, but when we have the funding we will do it."

He added the existing CCTV system had already played its part in protecting the town, with more volunteers due to be trained to undertake some of the surveillance.

Inside the CCTV hub at South Shore, Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Mr Blackledge said: "We are having a big focus on making sure the control room is well manned at certain times such as Friday and Saturday nights when it is most needed. All the emergency services have been based in the incident management centre during major events this year."

The £2m upgrade of the system saw the number of cameras increased from 92 to more than 300, with parks including Stanley Park included in the coverage so vandals can be caught in the act.

The improved technology is strong enough for monitors to be able to zoom close enough onto the Comedy to read the jokes inscribed on the Promenade, while the quality of images supplied to the police has also been vastly improved.

The system has also given police and other emergency services instant views of crowds during big events, while around 100 cameras are fitted with tannoy systems to enable public announcements and directions to be given out.