More buildings acquired in move towards building new town centre car park
Documents reveal the council has bought two buildings on Milbourne Street for an undisclosed sum as part of the land assembly for the scheme. Property on nearby King Street has also been bought earlier this year.
It is hoped to build a multi-storey car park on land on Church Street which was formerly occupied by The Syndicate nightclub, and which is currently used by the council as a surface car park.
If it goes ahead, the car park would serve businesses including the civil service hub being built on Cookson Street, and a new hotel earmarked for a site next to the Winter Gardens. The scheme was first revealed in the council's town centre parking strategy published in 2019.
