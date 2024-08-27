More buildings acquired in move towards building new town centre car park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Further steps have been taken towards building a new multi-storey car park in Blackpool town centre.

Documents reveal the council has bought two buildings on Milbourne Street for an undisclosed sum as part of the land assembly for the scheme. Property on nearby King Street has also been bought earlier this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site on Church Street, Blackpool, where a multi storey car park could be built (picture from Google) | Google

It is hoped to build a multi-storey car park on land on Church Street which was formerly occupied by The Syndicate nightclub, and which is currently used by the council as a surface car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If it goes ahead, the car park would serve businesses including the civil service hub being built on Cookson Street, and a new hotel earmarked for a site next to the Winter Gardens. The scheme was first revealed in the council's town centre parking strategy published in 2019.