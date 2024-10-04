Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The number of children being home schooled in Blackpool has jumped with more than 500 now having lessons at home - but there are fears they may be missing out on opportunities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figure is an increase from last year whenDepartment for Education statistics showed around 440 children were voluntarily taught at home in the town in the 2022-23 summer term.

More Blackpool children are being home schooled | stock picture

Figures for November 2018 showed just 187 youngsters in Blackpool were taught at home, and around 300 in November 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile other research shows many home educated children are jobless or have not taken up further training opportunities.

A report to councillors has warned young people in Blackpool who are educated at home "make up a significant proportion" of those who are out of work or not in education or training after they finish compulsory schooling.

Victoria Gent, director of Children's Services at Blackpool Council, told a meeting of the Children and Young People's Scrutiny Committee: "We are now seeing a growing cohort of children - over 500 - having home education in Blackpool.

"The legislation is quite weak. We have statutory responsibility but what parents have to provide is quite limited."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said the council knew which young people were being home schooled and added the council "had a very high level of over-sight" with additional support being provided.

A report presented to the committee by Sara McCartan, head of Adolescent Services, says: "Young people who are in Elective Home Education (EHE) make up a significant proportion of the NEET (Not in education, employment or training) cohort."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds a dedicated officer has been appointed to support families of children in Year 11, who are 15 and 16-year-olds, who are home schooled to give them more information about post-16 options. The post has been funded by education charity Right to Succeed for one year.

Research carried out by the Press Association earlier this year found in Blackpool the most common reason parents opted to home school their children was for lifestyle reasons, with around 90 children doing so. The reasons for home schooling were not known in 23 per cent of cases. Approximately 30 children in Blackpool were home schooled for mental health reasons.

Parents have the right to home school their children but must notify the council of their intention to do so.