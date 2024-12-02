More amazing photos from Blackpool Santa Dash 2024

The annual festive jaunt along two miles of the resort’s famous promenade has raised an amazing £38,000 for Brian House Children’s Hospice.

This year there were 1,700 Santas taking part, with participants of all ages dressing up in Santa suits, all in the name of charity.

Fundraiser Danny Hickes said: “There’s no greater way to kick off the festive season than with Blackpool Santa Dash.

“We're so pleased the rain gave way to some winter sun which shone down on so many dashers and dogs who turned up to support the Fylde Coast's only children's hospice.”

Here are some wonderful extra photos of the event, which are being shown for the first time.

Were you one of the Santa’s madly dashing down the Prom? Any familiar faces in the scenes below? Share your own pictures and tag your friends in the Facebook comments.

Blackpool Santa Dash 2024 Hundreds of fundraisers take part in the annual Santa Dash, along Blackpool prom, spreading festive cheer and raising funds for Brian House Children's Hospice.

