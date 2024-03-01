Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Moor Hall's celebrated Michelin-starred chef Mark Birchall momentarily put his utensils down to talk to the Post.

It comes on the back of him starring in an emotional episode of the BBC's Hairy Biker's Go West, in which Dave Myers celebrated the produce and producers of his home county. Sadly Dave died on February 28, just days after the episode was aired.

In the final part of the homecoming episode, which was filmed last summer, Mark cooked a lobster and tomato dish for the Bikers, which they called 'biblical'. The duo spent six or seven hours at the Aughton venue, despite the screen time being edited down to around 10 minutes.,

Mark said: "We all knew he wasn't very well, but it was a big shock and we're all devasted here. He was an amazing man, really warm and welcoming, the pair of them were. They were a great duo and lovely, lovely people - just exactly the same in real life as when you saw them on screen."

Dave's final words on the homecoming episode reflected upon the change in the food scene in Lancashire. He said: "It's so nice how things have moved on in Lancashire, how things have grown, and how people are beginning to appreciate what they've got."

Myers, from Barrow-in-Furness, found fame alongside Si King 20 years ago. King said he "will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime".

In a post on X on Thursday, King wrote: "I'm afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years. "Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave's wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home. All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own. "Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can't follow.