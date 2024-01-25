Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A milestone moment has happened in the construction of UCLan's new School of Veterinary Medicine.

The first pieces of the steel frame have been erected on the four-storey new-build element which will provide almost 50,000 square feet of specialist teaching space at the University's Preston campus.

This week a traditional steel signing event took place, featuring students, UCLan representatives, alongside Morgan Sindall Construction. Bob Turner, UCLan’s Project Manager for the School of Veterinary Medicine, said: “After months of work to prepare the foundations of the building, it’s great to see the first steels being moved into place. This is the stage where a lot of people start to realise the scale of the project as they see the outline of the building starting to take shape.”

Local jobs

At the steel-signing ceremony.

The steel frame package is being delivered by Preston-based Leach Steelwork. Other local contractors involved include Blackpool-based Ameon, who are responsible for delivering the mechanical and electrical (M&E) package.

The innovative steel frame design incorporates the use of Peikko DELTABEAM ® and precast concrete floor slabs. This allows for large open teaching spaces within the building, whilst reducing volume of materials used and has created a saving of 101 tonnes of embodied carbon when compared to use of a standard steel frame solution.

Background

The scheme, secured via the NHS Shared Business Services Framework on behalf of UCLan, started in the spring of last year on the remodelling of the ground floor of the existing Greenbank Building. The enabling works on the new Vet School started in summer 2023.

Once complete, the new state-of-the-art building, which is targeting a BREEAM Excellent rating, will become the 11th Veterinary School in the country and will be home to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in areas such as veterinary medicine, bio-veterinary science and clinical animal behavioural studies.

The new building will contain a mixture of high-specification anatomical skills laboratories, clinical facilities and simulated operating theatres and diagnostic suite, alongside a variety of office, storage and reception space.

First cohort of students now onboard

Following its refurbishment, from April the ground floor of Greenbank Building will become home to a canine hydrotherapy treadmill, kennel facilities, simulated consultation areas, theatres, and teaching space. UCLan opened its doors to the first cohort of BVMS students in September 2023, with the Veterinary School new build set to complete in January 2025.