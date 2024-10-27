Monsters have invaded Blackpool rooftops along the Golden Mile - here's how you can join the Monster Hunt
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
From Monday 28 October to Sunday 3 November, prepare for an epic invasion as 10 giant inflatable monsters take over the town’s skyline.
The incredible inflatables, created by the world-renowned Designs In Air, have been showcased at events like Glastonbury and the Olympics, but now it’s Blackpool’s turn to host these unique creatures.
Your mission? Hunt them down! Explore the town, spot the hilarious, larger-than-life monsters, and enjoy this spectacular trail for all ages.
View and download the Monster Hunt map here, or grab one at the Tourist Information Centre, right across from The Blackpool Tower. Stay tuned—the monsters are invading, and they’re waiting for you to find them!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.