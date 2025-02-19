Monster who subjected women and girls to a catalogue of horrific assaults jailed for 30 years
Vile Marc Howson’s barbaric behaviour included setting light to his victim’s hair, wrapping telephone wire around her neck and stubbing out a cigarette on another’s cheek as well as repeatedly raping and sexually assaulting them.
The horrific abuse was carried out over 10 years in the 1990s and 2000s.
Howson, 48, of Somerset Avenue in Blackpool was found guilty earlier after a trial at Preston Crown Court.
He was convicted of a total of 11 counts against three victims – two of indecent assault, three of assault and six of rape, including one count which included multiple incidents.
He was sentenced this week as a dangerous offender to a total of 30 years - 26 years’ imprisonment with four years extended licence.
He was also made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register.
Det Sgt Kat Knock, of Blackpool Police, said: “First and foremost I would like to commend the three women for having the courage to speak about what happened to them. Without their bravery Howson’s monstrous crimes may never have come to light.
“The level of depravity he subjected his victims to beggars belief - he is a clear danger to women and I welcome the fact that he is now behind bars for a lengthy period of time.”
She added: “I hope that this significant sentence gives these women some sense that justice has been done and that it may encourage others who may have suffered similar abuse the courage to come forward and report it to us safe in the knowledge that we will investigate professionally and with sensitivity and that we will do all we can to put offenders before the courts and to secure justice for victims.”
