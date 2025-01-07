Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Monkey’s Box, a takeaway in Kirkham, has been awarded a new four-star food hygiene rating following a reinspection on December 4.

Previously rated one star, the takeaway, located on Poulton Street, saw significant improvements in its hygiene practices.

The inspection found the hygienic handling of food - including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage - was “very good.”

Inspectors also praised the cleanliness and condition of the facilities, which were deemed “good”.

This includes having an appropriate layout, ventilation and hand washing facilities to enable good food hygiene.

Additionally, the food safety management system, designed to ensure food served is safe to eat, was found to be “generally satisfactory.”

Owner Mujadid Ali explained the first inspection took place just two days after he took over the takeaway, marking his first business venture.

After reviewing the inspector’s feedback, he took immediate action to address the concerns raised in the report.

“I’m really pleased with the new rating,” Ali said.

“It also gives me confidence knowing exactly what needs to be done to run the business properly.”